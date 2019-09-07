Meghan McCain Tears Into Pamela Anderson Over Meeting with ‘Cyberterrorist’ Julian Assange

As Pamela Anderson came to Meghan McCain’s The View for her first live interview since meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, things became explosive, with the host lashing at Anderson for meeting with the ‘cyberterrorist’.

The interview was conducted soon after Anderson, who has a close relationship with the WikiLeaks founder, visited him in prison. Anderson explained that Assange isn’t doing too well, and “his health has really deteriorated” since he entered prison in the UK: “He’s lost about 30 lbs since I saw him, and he was very thin at that point,” said the actress and model.

“He is the most resilient person I’ve ever met,” she continued. “It is devastating that people have fallen for the smear campaign, especially in America,” Anderson added that she hopes Assange doesn’t get extradited as she doesn’t think he’ll make it. She explained, "I think there’s a lot of danger surrounding his life.”

At this point, McCain finally chimed in to ask about Assange being “allegedly kicked out of the Ecuadorian embassy because he was defecating everywhere.” Anderson insisted that this story was part of the smear campaign, but McCain pushed on, saying that the “cyberterrorist” put “our national security” and “military” at risk.

Anderson replied by asking how many people have the American government killed innocently, comparing to WikiLeaks. “There’s nothing proven that he’s actually put anybody at risk,” she said, adding that she believes people like Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning are heroes.

“[Assange’s] whole intention is to stop these senseless wars. Wars of business… A lot of people aren’t too happy with America and how they meddle in everyone’s business,” Anderson said - and this had a stunning effect on McCain, making her lose her temper. “He’s a cyberterrorist!” she yelled. “I’m not going to stand by this. It’s ridiculous.”

Assange, who faced sexual assault and rape allegations in Sweden in 2010, had been sheltered in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London until April this year when Ecuador withdrew its asylum offer. Assange has been fearing extradition to the United States, as WikiLeaks released a number of confidential US government documents. In May, a UK court found Assange guilty of breaching bail conditions and sentenced him to 11 months in prison. The United States is seeking Assange's extradition on several counts, including conspiracy to hack into computers.