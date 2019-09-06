Newlywed PewDiePie ‘Calls Out’ Fellow YouTuber MrBeast to Take on Pool Challenge – Video

The challenge was apparently made in jest, since the vlogger had gone to elaborate lengths to help PewDiePie defeat Indian powerhouse T-Series in the battle for YouTube supremacy.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjelberg, the world’s most-followed individual YouTuber, has jokingly thrown down a challenge to Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, another famous internet personality, while honeymooning on the tropical island of Bali.

Kjellberg – who has recently married his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin and become the first solo act to surpass 100 million subscribers on YouTube – has packed his honeymoon into a 26-minute vlog.

At one point in the video, he addresses Donaldson while fooling around in an outdoor swimming pool filled with flower petals: “Yo MrBeast. Bet you never filled a pool a quarter full with roses. Got ‘em!”

While PewDiePie’s domain is mostly video-game narration and meme reviews – as well as dissing Indian record labels, more recently – MrBeast came to prominence by giving away huge amounts of cash to strangers and creating ridiculous challenges.

In some of his viral clips, for instance, he put 100 million water balloons in a friend’s backyard and 10 million LEGO bricks in a house.

MrBeast has proven himself to be one of PewDiePie’s most loyal allies: last year, he famously bought out every billboard across his hometown to promote the Swede’s channel, and wore a series of shirts with his friends on camera that read, “Subscribe to PewDiePie”, during the 2019 SuperBowl.