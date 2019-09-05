Register
06 September 2019
    Trump's 'SharpieGate' Engulfs Social Media, Mocked Over Hurricane Map Correction

    US President Donald Trump learned the hard way on Wednesday that when you fight back against the Twitterati, you get hit twice as hard. After he tripled down on his Sharpie-aided correction of a Hurricane Dorian forecast map, the president felt the full fury of online ridicule.

    Trump held a nonsensical weather update on Tuesday in the Oval Office in which he didn’t show the present National Weather Service forecast for the Category 2 hurricane churning just offshore, but rather a forecast from nearly a week prior, altered with what appeared to be a Sharpie permanent marker to include Alabama. Trump had long insisted the hurricane endangered The Cotton State, even after meteorologists repeatedly corrected his claims.

    The bizarre maneuver quickly caught the eye of the media and social media users, who mocked the president’s pettiness and objection to reality. Some more serious figures pointed out the chief executive probably broke federal law by altering a weather forecast to include false information.

    However, Trump just couldn’t let it go. Tuesday evening, he tweeted about it again, showing an August 28 map of several computer models for Dorian’s potential path and noting that “almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!”

    ​However, the media backpedals were few. Instead, they really let the president have it, coining the hashtag #SharpieGate. The roasting quickly became a who’s-who of gaffes, slip-ups and wishful thinking by Trump spanning his nearly three-year-long presidency.

    Right at the beginning, there was the debate about the size of the crowds at his January 2017 inauguration:

    ​Who could forget Trump mistakenly saying there were airports in the late 18th century, during the US War of Independence?

    ​And of course, perhaps his most infamous promise, the wall on the Mexico border wall that he has long struggled to make a reality?

    ​Memesters hit more recent targets, too, like his relationship with the late financier and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein:

    ​What if - what if we just redrew the world map to include Greenland, which Trump recently tried to buy from Denmark? You think they would notice?

    ​Folks imagined Trump applying Sharpie Logic to other parts of life, too, like retconning a badly-played game of darts:

    Even local governments got in on it, with the DC City Council joking the president’s mansion had moved from its Northwest location to east of the Anacostia River.

    ​Could Sharpiegate be Trump’s great cultural contribution to history? His Mona Lisa?

    ​It’s unclear how deep of a hole Trump is willing to dig for himself, but he can at least rest easy knowing it’ll likely stay dry: the latest National Weather Service forecasts have Dorian heading out to sea without posing much of a danger to Washington, DC - or Alabama.

    presidency, drawing, Alabama, National Weather Service, ridicule, forecast, Internet memes, hurricane Dorian, Donald Trump
