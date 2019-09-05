US Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders Tells Crying Baby to 'Calm It Down' - Video

Several Democratic presidential candidates have participated in a town hall meeting on climate change in New Hampshire.

Democratic Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had almost started to answer a question from the audience, when the high-pitched sound of a crying baby interrupted him. The senator apparently didn't like the noise and asked to "keep 'that' down a bit", pointing in the direction of the crying infant.

The awkward moment has been captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms.

Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, has served as the junior United States senator from Vermont since 2007. Having served as Vermont's at-large congressman from 1991 to 2007, he is the longest-serving Independent in US congressional history. In February, Sanders, who finished as runner-up behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries, announced his plans to enter the 2020 presidential race.