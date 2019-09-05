US Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders Tells Crying Baby to 'Calm It Down' - Video

Democratic Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had almost started to answer a question from the audience, when the high-pitched sound of a crying baby interrupted him. The senator apparently didn't like the noise and asked to "keep 'that' down a bit", pointing in the direction of the crying infant.
The awkward moment has been captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms.
Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2019
Tells crying baby, “Can we keep *that* down a bit?” pic.twitter.com/bestpMpuTT
Twitter users promptly reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the matter.
Keep it down or I’ll put it down!!!— Larry Mansfield (@LuckyDawg21) September 5, 2019
Off with its head! pic.twitter.com/kM49Lz7SVM— Bernie’s 3rd house 💄🥀 (@OjPats4) September 5, 2019
September 4, 2019
US Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, has served as the junior United States senator from Vermont since 2007. Having served as Vermont's at-large congressman from 1991 to 2007, he is the longest-serving Independent in US congressional history. In February, Sanders, who finished as runner-up behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries, announced his plans to enter the 2020 presidential race.
All comments
Show new comments (0)