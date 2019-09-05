'Fifty Shades of Jennifer Aniston': Public Reacts to Actress' Unrecognisable Look on Magazine Cover

New photos of American darling and Friends TV show star Jennifer Aniston on the cover of the fashion magazine InStyle has prompted varied reactions, as fans were shocked to find the 50-year-old beauty looking unrecognisably “dark” and “photo-shopped”.
The post, published by InStyle on Instagram, presented the audience with one of the five magazine covers for October 2019, where the star is seen posing while wearing a black top-bra looking both stunning and tanned. The pic’s caption argues that Aniston “has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years” and is now “stretching her boundaries”.
However, most of the magazine’s followers found that it was more likely a photo editor that was stretching his or her boundaries, with fans also finding the actress to be “too tanned”, arguing that the photo bore no resemblance with the real Anniston.
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries.
The most popular reactions to the picture, taken by a world-renowned Michael Thompson, stated that Aniston was “too photo-shopped” and “ten shades darker” than in reality, arguing that the photo editor “should be fired”.
A user with the handle roundswithhounds even wrote: “ok but where is Jennifer Aniston? This ain’t her”, while another, called mabrog7, stated that the actress was “gorgeous” in her natural beauty and that the cover was “insulting to her”.
However, the other four October covers, revealed to the audience on the same day, did not receive such a negative response from the public, with Instagram followers generally finding that Aniston looked “beautiful” and “perfect” in her other outfits, which sought to convey the fashion style of the 1960s and 70s.
"When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment," she tells @kerrybombe. "The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that."
Although some still found that another one of the pictures, featuring the actress wearing a grey hood, had been edited too much as well, as they thought her freckles appeared unreal and “photo-shopped”.
“Will the real Jennifer Aniston please stand up!” a user with the handle marie.ant0inette commented under the third cover.
"Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I'm comfortable with something [or someone] and when I'm not," she tells @kerrybombe.
Jennifer Aniston is a 50-year-old American actress and film producer who rose to fame after her debut in the 1994 sitcom Friends, where she played the character of Rachel Green for 10 years.
