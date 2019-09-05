Video of Swimming Coach Molesting Minor in India Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a swimming coach in India allegedly molesting a minor girl has gone viral on social media, prompting his sacking by authorities.

Netizens have condemned the incident, forcing India's sports minister to intervene in the matter.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju issued directions to take “stringent action against the coach” on learning about the public outrage evoked by the incident, especially on social media.

"I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines", the Minister stated in a tweet.

I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines.

The Twitterati who were left aghast by watching the video, are demanding stringent punishment for the coach.

This needs your immediate ATTENTION Sir. Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly is allegedly molesting 15 year old swimmer. Just saw disturbing video.

It is important beyond sacking that the swimming coach Surajit Ganguly is arrested at the earliest. The video of molestation is horrific and this man cannot be roaming the streets of our nation

@VijaiSardesai — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) September 5, 2019

The Goa Swimming Association confirmed that the accused coach, who was appointed two and a half years ago, has been terminated, Indian news agency PTI reported.

"...we terminated Surajit's contract immediately after watching the video. Both the girl and coach are from Bengal", GSA Secretary Syed Abdul Majid said.

The authority said there have been no complaints against him previously. "We had appointed him because he had a good track record as a coach".