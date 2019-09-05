Register
    Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019

    'She Who Laughs Last, Laughs Best': Theresa May’s Reaction to BoJo Struggling in Parliament Leaves Twitter in Splits

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Since becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has been pushing for withdrawal from the European Union by 31 October with or without a deal, but since losing his parliamentary majority on Tuesday, there is no guarantee now that UK legislators will be able to ratify any potential deal agreed upon with Brussels.

    Former British Prime Minister Theresa May was spotted looking happy and blissful while watching her successor Boris Johnson taking criticism from both sides of the House of Commons on Monday, after MPs decided to take control of the agenda preventing a no-deal Brexit from happening.

    May, who returned to the Commons for the first time since her departure as PM, burst into laughter as Johnson was clumsily trying to defend himself when replying to questions from Father of the House and Tory member Ken Clarke who was sitting next to her.

    Theresa May was then also spotted with a Cheshire grin on her face as she was leaving Parliament later in the evening.

    ​May suffered a lot of defeats during her 3-year premiership, with her resignation in 2019 following endless negotiations, failure to win the 2017 General Election and rejection of her Brexit deal by MPs three times. Netizens were generally happy to see the former prime minister in good spirits, despite all her previous setbacks.

    Many also noted that May was “entitled” to a bit of grinning after suffering so many humiliations, receiving a lot of criticism from her Conservative counterparts during her career, and being named “the worst PM ever”.

    Some even remembered a series of Theresa-related mems, posting videos of May hysterically giggling during a PMQ parliamentary session back in 2017, arguing that it was now as relevant as it could get, and also recalling the ex-PM’s famous dance moves.

    Tuesday’s parliamentary session was a favourable setting for Brexit-related mems when Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg was spotted relaxing on a leather bench in the House as the PM was stuck in a 3-hour late-night debate over Britain’s future.

    ​On Wednesday, 4 September Boris Johnson failed to get the approval of enough parliamentarians to go ahead with early elections, while a piece of legislation asking for a Brexit delay beyond 31 October was adopted. The prime minister stated that there must be snap elections on 15 October.

    Since his premiership began Boris Johnson has been pushing for withdrawal from the EU by the 31 October deadline, even if a deal between Britain and the EU is not in place.

    Ken Clarke, House of Commons, UK, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Theresa May
