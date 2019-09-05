Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Top People's Best Dressed Stars of 2019 List

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American glam actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas, who often leave their fandom gasping for breath with their red carpet appearances, have been named as the best-dressed stars of 2019 by American weekly magazine People.

The duo has become first in the history of the celebrity magazine to share top style honours as a couple, leaving behind fashion veterans Celine Dion, and Lady Gaga who were named second and fifth respectively.

The couple, who began their fairy tale love story after first meeting at the Met Gala in 2017, lead People’s annual best-dressed list, followed by uber-stylish celebrities, like singer Celine Dion, actress Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, and others.

Priyanka took to twitter on Thursday to thank People magazine for the honour of featuring her and hubby Nick on their list.

Actress, singer, and beauty pageant winner Priyanka has been making waves on the internet after exchanging wedding vows in December 2018 with Nick Jonas. The duo has emerged as a power couple, enticing their fans with every single move.