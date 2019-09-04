Register
    Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, attends an event with female police cadets at the General Santander National Policy Academy in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Ivanka Trump added a stop in Colombia to a previously announced trip to South America in September to focus on the economic empowerment of women in developing countries.

    Ivanka Trump’s Designer Dress Lampooned in Memes as Breeze Sends Frills Up in Air

    Fernando Vergara
    Viral
    0 0 0

    First daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in South America on Monday as part of the White House’s women empowerment project but irrespective of her efforts it was the top WH adviser’s dress that stole the show.

    A gust of wind gave Ivanka Trump’s extravagant designer dress an unexpected makeover as she visited Colombia this week. The $1,650 green item designed by the local designer Johanna Ortiz, per a W magazine report, flared up around Ivanka as she stood by the side of Colombia Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez and the country’s defence minister, Guillermo Botero.

    Fashion critics couldn’t, most surely, help putting in their two cents, posting side-splitting collages with no less hilarious captions. One, for instance, glanced upon Ivanka as a huge lizard, whose “frills” shoot upwards in the event of danger:

    … while another likened the “drums” on Ivanka’s dress, which is incidentally called exactly “Follow the Drums,” to the dog’s collar:

    “When danger approaches, the Ivanka will expand her arm frills to appear larger to potential predators,” an ironic comment arrived, while many more opted to post screenshot from famed cinema and theatrical productions that Ivanka reminded them of.

    One user brought up the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons, suggesting Ivanka looks like a Myconid, an intelligent humanoid fungi:

    ….another also engaged in what appeared to be a competition for which role best suits Ivanka in her quirky garment, claiming she was cast as Poison Ivy in the next Batman sequel:

    Related:

    'Classic Move': Anderson Cooper Thrashes Ivanka Trump Over POTUS' 'Disloyal Jews' Remark
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Were Offered Nikki Haley as Replacement for Pence in 2020 Run – Report
    Ivanka Trump’s Haircut in Spotlight as She Heads to South America, Promoting Women’s Empowerment
    memes, dress, Ivanka Trump
