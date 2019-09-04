Choke on It! Greedy Python Swallows, Then Spits Out 40-kg Goat - Video

People may like wild beasts, but mainly from a safe distance since they can pose a threat to both them and their pets. It's a good thing that after meals predators are way too lazy to do anything.

Farmers from Fujian Province in China have found a 4-metre python that swallowed a 40-kg goat. A local man, who lost 20 goats from his herd this year, said he had discovered the greedy reptile while searching for another missing animal.

According to reports, after farmers and forest rangers dragged the snake up the hill, the python spit the goat out, but it took over an hour. The python was then sent to the Anxi Temporary Wild Animal Shelter, where the animal will be examined and later released into the wild.