10:06 GMT +304 September 2019
    Former ‘Hijab’ Porn Star Mia Khalifa in West Ham Shirt Ignites Instagram With ‘Clingy’ Video

    The 26-year-old quit the adult film industry almost 5 years ago after featuring in just several videos but remains one of the most “searched” for porn stars and enjoys a lot of attention on social media. One of her things now is her passion for sports, primarily for the East London football team.

    Blogger Mia Khalifa, who shot to fame after starring in a porn film in a hijab and facing death threats for it, has onсe again showed herself as a true Hammer to the delight of followers. The young woman posted a cheerful video of herself, wearing a West Ham shirt and hanging on her fiancé while he was cooking. Someone is heard asking the 26-year-old: “Mia, would you describe herself as co-dependent?”

    “Absolutely not! He and I are independent and live our own separate lives!” she replies.

    In the caption, Khalifa wrote: “When your man can cook like this, you’d be clingy, too”.

    When your man can cook like this, you’d be clingy, too 😭 @robertsandberg ♥️

    The little show has garnered over three million views and thousands of comments. While some admired the bond Khalifa and her fiancé have, Hammers’ fans gave two thumbs up for them, giving a shout-out to West Ham and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

    The former Lebanese-American porn star and webcam model is now attempting to take sports journalism by storm, having quit the adult film industry after just a little over a year in it. She is currently trying her hand at hosting a sports talk show. Incidentally, she earlier revealed her undivided loyalty to West Ham “ever since she watched Green Street hooligans in her childhood” by posing for pictures in a landmark claret and blue jersey, and visiting the club, naturally to West Ham fans’ applause.

