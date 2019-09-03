Register
21:57 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jupiter and its moon

    NASA Artfully Blurring Out Alien Bases on Jupiter’s Moon, Ufologist Claims in Shock Video

    © Flickr/ NASA Solar System Exploration
    Viral
    Get short URL
    208

    Scott C. Waring, who not infrequently sifts through NASA’s archives and makes bizarre claims about the space agency’s “actual” programmes, has suggested this time that it has purposefully blurred its pictures and rendered them in black and white to conceal certain lines and silhouettes.

    Self-professed ufologist and specialised blog founder Scott C. Waring took to his portal etdatabase.com to share his thoughts on a blurred black and white image he stumbled upon on at worldwidetelescope.org.

    “I just found something absolutely mind-blowing on the moon Europa”, he said, continuing at length that it has some remarkable accurate angles, “a huge fuselage-like body and large openings at its centre”.

    The latter, according to him, are meant for docking alien ships, which is “mind-blowing” indeed, he believes.

    Waring proceeded to accuse the revered US space agency NASA of attempting to cover up the purported existence of an alien UFO base, allegedly part of a covert government programme. More specifically, he addressed the choice of a colour pattern, arguing that since black and white is harder for many to see than colour, this “psychology” may be being used by NASA to hide something.

    “Jupiter’s moon is supposed to have this icy surface above a giant salty ocean”, he speculated, continuing that there are a greater number of anomalies on Europa, like “huge ravines that are maybe tunnels above the ground”. He admitted, however, that it is hard to tell from the picture, as it is “a little blurry”.

    He pointed out that there are plenty of other moons that NASA has purportedly (and most surely) been keeping an eye on, but added that it finds this superfluous and unnecessary to share with the public.

    Referring to what he considers to be a sort of infrastructure on the lunar surface, Waring noted:

    “It also looks like there is a building complex to the left of the structure, which we can’t see because it has been blurred-out”.

    However, the conspiracy theory seems to be falling on deaf ears, with some accusing Waring of overthinking:

    “Not trying to be rude but it looks like 99 percent of the rest of the moon. sorry”, one posted, with another echoing the stance:

    “What a kook, the spot you think is some alien base is just like the others surrounding it”.

    … and one even accused the ufologist of taking every chance to promote himself:

    “To you its a structure, but to me and most of us, its nothing....your all about promoting yourself..etc”, he posted.

    Still, many gave a thumbs-up to Waring’s observation, further elaborating on the topic, or rather sighting:

    “5 o’clock from your structure seems to be another structure with towers, Scott, and there is structure all over this moon if you look carefully great find Scott”, one stated, while  a different person suggested that the murky object on Jupiter’s moon looks like an aircraft hangar.

    The UFO hunter has been long known to the general Internet public for his infinitely provocative and controversial ET-related claims, with his recent prophecy being that "a real UFO" is grazing and active volcano in Mexico.

    The avid alien hunter suggested that no one on Earth would risk launching an aircraft that close to the mouth of the said volcano, in part due to some alien cloaking technology used. He also previously hit the headlines as he reported such findings of his as the "Mona Lisa of Mars" and an alleged underwater alien base.

    Related:

    Meteor the Size of Earth Just Exploded on Jupiter (Video)
    Jupiter May Have Absorbed a Planet 10 Times the Size of Earth Billions of Years Ago - Report
    NASA Confirms Europa Clipper Mission to Jupiter’s Moon
    Tags:
    UFO, aliens, Jupiter, conspiracy theory, conspiracy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse