Netizens Take Swipes at Priyanka Chopra for Getting Nick Jonas' Age 'Wrong'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra, who earlier faced criticism for marrying American singer Nick Jonas, 10 years her junior, has again instigated the social media trolling brigade by getting his age wrong in an Instagram post.

Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra appeared to be brimming with excitement while announcing her better half venturing into the liquor industry, but seemingly got his age wrong.

In an Instagram post, she shared her picture along with Nick Jonas, who's turning 27 on 16 September, to boast about the achievement of her husband, who has launched a tequila brand called “Villa One”.

The 37-year-old actress captioned it as: "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone.”

Making a quick note of the error, eagle-eyed social media users bombarded her comments section while reminding her of Nick's age. A Twitter user even speculated it was an attempt to reduce the age gap.

#PriyankaChopra was just trying to reduce the age difference by quoting wrong age! Calm down, #cosmopolitan!

https://t.co/VxLk5H1d6y — 🇮🇳 Rangeela Desi 🇯🇵 (@RangeelaDesi) September 3, 2019

Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas’ age wrong pic.twitter.com/LQzyvwy2P3 — SASSYAF28 (@sassyaf28) September 3, 2019

The picture shared by Priyanka was taken at the launch of Nick Jonas’ tequila brand. She looked incredible in a beautiful printed maxi dress by “Three Graces London”, featuring an iconic hand-painted "Banana Leaf" print.

Priyanka is currently shooting her Hollywood Netflix action-adventure film "We Can Be Heroes", while Nick is swamped with his ongoing music tour, which will continue until February 2020.