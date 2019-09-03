Register
14:23 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian fans wave national flags as they celebrate after India won the 2015 Cricket World Cup's cricket match against Pakistan, on the streets of Mumbai

    Twitterati Cheer as Indian Cricket Team Crushes West Indies 2-0 in Test Series, Retains World No.1 Spot

    © AFP 2019 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian team hailed by the Twitterati after it clinched the two-match test series held in the West Indies as part of World Test Championship. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team literally crushed the host team in the 2nd Test match by 257 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

    The second test match was played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

    The West Indian batting line-up fell like a pack of cards in front of a spirited Indian bowling attack as they chased a massive target of 468 runs in the 4th inning.

    The Windies side was bowled out to a paltry score of 210 as Indian bowlers Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets each, and Ishant Sharma got two scalps.

    Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up seven wickets in the match giving away only 58 runs, emerged as the star of the show. His fast and disciplined spell in the first innings also included a hat-trick, making him only the third Indian bowler in Test cricket history after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat.

    With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side collected all the 120 points available in the World Test Championship race and retained their position as the no.1 side on the Test championship’s points table.

    The Indian cricketers were ecstatic with the victory and took to Twitter to share their joy.

    Former cricketers, fans and experts also joined the celebrations and congratulated the Indian side for their emphatic victory.

    Earlier, India had put up a score of 416 in the first innings, as they chased the Indian lead, the West Indies side was bowled out to a submissive score of 117 in the second inning. India declared the third inning at a score of 168/4, setting a mammoth target 400 plus target to chase for the Windies batsman on a deteriorating 4th-day wicket.
    Against a disciplined Indian bowling line up, the Caribbean batsmen had little to offer as they were bowled out to their second consecutive defeat in the two-match Test series.
    With this victory, Team India has managed to maintain their unbeaten streak on their Caribbean tour. Earlier, the Indian side had whitewashed the West Indies side in the One-Day Internationals and T20 series by 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

    Related:

    With Bollywood, Cricket Stars Joining In, FaceApp Mania is Gripping India
    India, Pakistan Cricketers Exchange Twitter Barbs Over Kashmir
    Twitterati Cheer as Team India Crushes West Indies in Cricket Test Match
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse