New Delhi (Sputnik): A nasty online trolling brigade has targeted an ex-Pakistan High Commissioner to India who mistook American porn star Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost his vision to gunfire.

Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, posted a Tweet to highlight the ‘ground reality’ of people in Kashmir as security forces bemoaning the deployment of Indian security forces to prevent any untoward incidents after Indian parliament repealed the state's special status.

In a deleted post, Basit had shared a still from the Johnny Sins pornographic film and captioned it: “Yousuf from Ananthnag lost vision from pellet... pls raise your voice.”

His gaffe turned out to be an embarrassment for him on the online platform after spontaneous social media users started trolling him by circulating screenshots of his Tweet

The Tweet was up on social media for a short time, however, led to both Indian and Pakistani Twitterati mocking him for his gaffe.

The viral image shared by Basit was mistaken in an earlier incident as well. In 2016, the still from the pornographic film was posted by a Facebook user, to illustrate the sufferings of her brother who had terminal cancer.