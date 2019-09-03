Ivanka Trump’s Haircut in Spotlight as She Heads to South America, Promoting Women’s Empowerment

The presidential daughter and White House aide has arrived in Bogota, Colombia, on a mission to advance the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), launched by her father’s administration this year. However, not only her noble task and aspirations caught the public’s attention.

Advisor to the US president, Ivanka Trump, has got social media talking with her new look during her trip to Latin America, opting for a short-cut bob. The presidential daughter, tasked with promoting the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), made headlines with her $170 J.Crew blue midi dress with a red belt on Labour Day, as she boarded the Colombia-bound plane, and a snow-white suit when she arrived in the country’s capital Bogota.

The new collar-length bob, which is much shorter than her signature long waves, completed the power-look. She first parted with her long hair this July, opting for a shoulder-length hairdo, but as the Daily Mail points out, she must have had her hair cut even shorter, and the change has not gone unnoticed.

Ivanka Trump, with a new haircut, departs DC with deputy secretary of State John Sullivan for Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay.



She will focus on women’s empowerment work. pic.twitter.com/z6Dj9VHVZL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2019

Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip! 🇺🇸🇨🇴#WGDP pic.twitter.com/v6Kit7dRcG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

​The new hairstyle seems to have caught the fancy of commenters online.

Gorgeous Ivanka

Bob's are so so coolhttps://t.co/s4e4h2rT4U — KateM (@KathrynMilofsky) September 3, 2019

LOVE YOUR NEW HAIRCUT! https://t.co/5oUDFzgPLX — The Rhinestone Lady (@therhinestonela) September 3, 2019

its elegance and charisma are spectacular!!!!

Ivanka Trump shows off her new haircut before flying to South America https://t.co/vA4BevyfMA via @Femail — Ricardo Hernandez (@richito81) September 2, 2019

​Some appreciated the whole look.

Love the ladies' clothes. Especially that Red Coat! Beautiful! I like Ivanka's haircut too. https://t.co/saXiNfS4Xp — MaggieRedBoots #MAGA #KAG #Patriots 🇺🇸 #Trump (@MargereyC) September 3, 2019

​Some seemed to miss her long hair, however.

@IvankaTrump Sorry Ivanka, You look much better to me with long hair. — Bill Carpenter Sr. (@Vmaxbill) September 3, 2019

​But others expressed an opinion that the whole topic is shallow and isn’t even worth mentioning.

How about the media focus less on her looks and her fake job and more on her history of nepotism, fraud and corruption?



This should not be normalized. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) September 2, 2019

Look, a new haircut.

How empowering. — Seeking Justice (@combienDUtemps) September 2, 2019

​Several noted, apparently, joking, that this change might be a signal of even bigger changes to come.

She's getting that hair ready for a 2024 Presidential Run...



Ivanka Trump shows off her new haircut before flying to South America https://t.co/FmHzhqtPsc via @Femail — David (@DJLOK) September 3, 2019

I've been in Florida too long: when a woman sports a radically different hairdo, it's often to obscure "face work"

so when you noticed they look different, you think hair. — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) September 2, 2019

​There were also those who simply preferred to trash Ivanka Trump and her father.

Everyone is talking about #HurricaneDorian (I call it #HurricaneDorain) but nobody is talking about Ivanka's new hairstyle. #QAnon says I should call Ivanka the shadow #FLOTUS because she is in better shape than that other woman #Tiffany Trump. https://t.co/HvqYpQ9cRt — Donald J. Trump ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@isDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019