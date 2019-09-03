Twitter Loses it Over Trump's 2013 'Relationship Advice' to Miley Cyrus on Liam Hemsworth Split

US pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the movie "The Last Song" and maintained an on-and-off relationship for a decade, with their fans gasping in unison after the couple confirmed that they headed for splitsville last month after less than a year of marriage.

A 2013 post from the "tweeter-in-chief", Donald Trump, has resurfaced since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their separation in August, showing that the then-real estate mogul was rooting for the pop star when the couple called off their engagement for the first time.

.@MileyCyrus – don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 сентября 2013 г.

Not unsurprisingly, the uplifting message has set off a major landslide on social media now that the Cyrus-Hemsworth love boat has wrecked yet again.

People are leaving hundreds of comments under the original post, which has currently turned into a mix of 2013 tweets, 2017 tweets when they were back together, and 2019 tweets when they called it quits. Others keep retweeting Trump's "relationship advice", while double-checking whether it's actually real.

I’m so shocked that ... Donald trump is a Miley fan????? https://t.co/5v3sJfowS3 — Gabby;) (@_xgabbyx_) 2 сентября 2019 г.

I can’t believe trump just gave relationship advice to Miley Cyrus OH MY GOD https://t.co/A3ekmiEgzm — Sofia (@sofiaerodrigues) 1 сентября 2019 г.

Trump wants to be bros with Miley so bad https://t.co/2KizGTleV2 — serenaswishersweet🍬 (@EmilyGoodman03) 2 сентября 2019 г.

Trump sending Miley thoughts and prayers 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/JoU4FqjCp8 — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖎 (@darianamizrahi) 2 сентября 2019 г.

Do y’all remember when trump would tweet to Miley about Liam and Kristen Stewart about Rob. But it was all fine because he wasn’t ever gonna be president😅😅 https://t.co/G4BEuJHlhP — NOT Guy Fieri (@itsDaltonJamesM) 2 сентября 2019 г.

While Trump may be on Team Miley, the pop singer is unlikely to be touched by POTUS' six-year-old support, as she previously told ELLE that she was no fan of the president's policies.

"I have a new song called 'Bad Karma', but there is no such thing as karma. There’s just cause and effect. Otherwise Donald Trump wouldn’t be president. I don’t believe that everyone gets theirs", she said in an August interview.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who've been in an on-and-off relationship since they met on the set of the 2009 film, "The Last Song", called it quits in early August after less than eight months of marriage. While Hemsworth said that he would not comment on their dramatic breakup, Cyrus was photographed kissing her friend, Kaitlynn Carter, in Italy shortly before the offical confirmation of the separation.