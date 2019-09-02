Twitteratti ROFL as Man Dressed as Astronaut 'Moonwalks' on Indian City’s Potholes - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian artist from Bengaluru has left netizens amazed after dressing up as an astronaut to highlight the condition of the pothole-ridden roads of his city.

In the video clip, shared by Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the artist can be seen walking on Tunganagar Road in the city. To highlight the abysmal condition of roads a bit more creatively, he is dressed up as an astronaut and carefully walking on the road to mimic a moonwalk.

The artist, locally known for raising such social issues through art performances, created street-art around the road, which was already full of potholes.

The video clip soon went viral on social media, with people lauding the artist for his innovative idea to attract the attention of general public and civic authorities.

Tread Cautiously or the fall may hurt terribly...

Message wonderfully conveyed... — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) September 2, 2019

No other example can explain the true conditions of Bangalore roads — Gururaj (@naikgururaj) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile many others opted to hilariously take a dig at the condition of the roads of the city.

We Bangaloreans shd be happ when Moon Mission for common man takes off ,as both ISRO and BBMP in blr can work hand in hand .Upto landing ISRO will help after which BBMP roads will help us in taking steps on 🌒 craters / rocky surface . — venugopal (@ksvenu247) September 2, 2019

Why only Bangalore guys have to enjoy moon terrain?? Actually if the astronaut can visit various cities he can experience Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and other planets terrain too😜🤪😝 — Gururaj (@Gururaj31581) September 2, 2019

​This is not the first time that Nanjundaswamy has marked a silent protest against such incidents of negligence. The artist has previously made creative installations using art to highlight various issues.

​