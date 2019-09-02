Twitteratti ROFL as Man Dressed as Astronaut 'Moonwalks' on Indian City’s Potholes - Video

In the video clip, shared by Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the artist can be seen walking on Tunganagar Road in the city. To highlight the abysmal condition of roads a bit more creatively, he is dressed up as an astronaut and carefully walking on the road to mimic a moonwalk.
The artist, locally known for raising such social issues through art performances, created street-art around the road, which was already full of potholes.
Hello bbmp👋 @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR @bbm #thelatest #streetart #nammabengaluru #herohalli pic.twitter.com/hsizngTpRH— baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 2, 2019
The video clip soon went viral on social media, with people lauding the artist for his innovative idea to attract the attention of general public and civic authorities.
Tread Cautiously or the fall may hurt terribly...— Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) September 2, 2019
Message wonderfully conveyed...
No other example can explain the true conditions of Bangalore roads— Gururaj (@naikgururaj) September 2, 2019
Meanwhile many others opted to hilariously take a dig at the condition of the roads of the city.
We Bangaloreans shd be happ when Moon Mission for common man takes off ,as both ISRO and BBMP in blr can work hand in hand .Upto landing ISRO will help after which BBMP roads will help us in taking steps on 🌒 craters / rocky surface .— venugopal (@ksvenu247) September 2, 2019
Why only Bangalore guys have to enjoy moon terrain?? Actually if the astronaut can visit various cities he can experience Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and other planets terrain too😜🤪😝— Gururaj (@Gururaj31581) September 2, 2019
This is not the first time that Nanjundaswamy has marked a silent protest against such incidents of negligence. The artist has previously made creative installations using art to highlight various issues.
Thankew so much!❤ @BBMP_MAYOR @BangaloreMirror @Ananthaforu @Vijaykarnataka pic.twitter.com/BmbAscNuHD— baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) May 29, 2019
Thankew so much! @BBMP_MAYOR #mediabengaluru @Ananthaforu @PUSHKARA11 #potholes #nammabengaluru pic.twitter.com/SR3brSDvPs— baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) July 22, 2018
