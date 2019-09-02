Register
    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012

    Donald Trump Under Fire Over Reports He Headed to Golf Resort Amid Hurricane Dorian Crisis

    The US president halted his trip to Poland where he was to commemorate the beginning of World War II as the devastating storm headed towards Florida. But the commander-in-chief reportedly left Camp David, where he was supposed to watch the situation, although the southeastern coastal region is under a state of emergency.

    Donald Trump’s rumoured flight to his private golf course in Sterling, Virginia, with the Category 5 hurricane Dorian raging towards Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama has prompted a backlash online. As several reports earlier claimed, the US president left the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland where he stayed to track the storm situation after postponing his trip across the Atlantic to take part in events, commemorating the start of the Second World War. As a CNN reporter said on Twitter, his press pool was taken to a site near his golf club in Virginia.

    ​Later, The Hill posted a video, noting that it featured Donald Trump golfing. However, the figures on it are so small that it is hard to distinguish any person.

    ​According to the pool reporters, cited by CBS News, he was back from Virginia, where he flew via helicopter, Saturday afternoon. At Camp David, he met with FEMA officials to discuss handling the situation, which is set to affect millions of Americans. According to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Donald Trump "participated in several phone calls" and received briefings every hour.

    “He has someone traveling with him to specifically brief him on an hourly basis”, she said, as cited by a CNN reporter.

    Asked about the video, claimed to picture Trump golfing, she noted that she “has no idea what that video is”.

    As many commenters suggest, golfing at this time hardly seemed appropriate.

    ​The reports come amid another mass shooting in Texas, which prompted an even greater wave of criticism.

    ​However, some doubted the veracity of the video.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
