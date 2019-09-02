'Royally Served': Queen Elizabeth’s Prank on American Tourists Who Failed to Recognise Her Bewilders Netizens

One of Her Majesty’s former protection officers earlier revealed to The Times that the 93-year-old monarch once bumped into a group of travellers during a walk near the Scottish royal residence of Balmoral, who asked her if she had ever met the Queen. She preferred not to blow her cover, but rather have some fun instead.

The story about unsuspecting American tourists who were “served” by Queen Elizabeth has prompted a storm on social media following her former protection officer Richard Griffin’s revelations. As the man, who worked with her for more than 30 years, told the British outlet The Times, the monarch once went for a walk near Balmoral, Scotland, wearing tweeds and a headscarf, making it difficult to recognise her.

When a group of tourists from the US reportedly bumped into her, they started questioning the royal, asking if she lived nearby and if she had ever met the Queen. She did not blow her cover and responded that she had a house nearby.

Answering about meeting the Queen, she replied, pointing at her officer: "No, but this policeman has”. According to the latter, the travellers continued their journey, completely oblivious to who they had just bumped into.

Many on social media gave the royal a two thumbs up for trolling.

However, as some meticulous commenters have pointed out this story sounds familiar.

