‘That’s Why We Needed Greenland’: Florida Man Turns Into Viral Sensation With Idea to Stop Hurricane Dorian

A video of a man, filmed in a mobile home park in Florida’s Palm Bay and shared on Twitter by Florida Today reporter Tyler Vazquez, has prompted a veritable storm of comments due to his take on dealing with hurricane Dorian.
“We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so that it can’t go as fast as it’s going. There’s got to be a way to combat instead of just standing and pointing a finger – it’s getting worse. Yah, we know it’s getting worse. But you tell us: ‘Oh, it’s warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind’. But we have an Air Force. Drive some airplanes around to get the winds go in the opposite way”, the man suggested.
From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc— tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019
The video, which has been viewed over one million times by the time of publication has garnered hundreds of comments and re-tweets. Some could not believe he was serious and suspected him of trolling the situation.
Is he trolling?— Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon (@alemzs) September 2, 2019
What if we’re the crazy ones? 🧐— Emilios San Cristóbal (@Chriscowan626) September 2, 2019
Others began discussing the idea from a “practical” point of view.
Hmm, how much ice would you need to cool down a body of water like the ATLANTIC FUCKING OCEAN? 🤔— b easy (@b35916984) September 2, 2019
Some joked that it was ICE (the Immigration and Customs Enforcement) that should be involved.
wait this is a brilliant idea, drop ICE in the middle of the ocean! perfect!— Ross Lafontaine (@RossLafontaine) September 2, 2019
Grammy-winning rapper Ice-T appeared to take it personally.
This guy is a Whitehouse adviser Right? https://t.co/GEQSvaKtBI— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 2, 2019
US President Donald Trump was almost immediately brought up in the discussions.
He should be Trump's Secretary of Defense— Marcus (@ScurvyMeerkat) September 2, 2019
September 2, 2019
At some point, it all turned into a roast party.
This sounds like something from Futurama 😂— Relaxing Sky ❁ (@RelaxingSky) September 2, 2019
@bustedcoverage FINALLY SOMEBODY HAS THE BALLS TO SAY IT— Chris Burns (@chris_burns65) September 2, 2019
Bring some ice. Like it’s a weekend cocktail party. The navy gots lots of ice. Just chop it of them meltin’ glaciers up deah up north?— Jeremy Taggart (@Taggart7) September 2, 2019
ahhh, so THATS why we needed to buy Greenland?!— Jonathan Crisman (@jdcrisman) September 2, 2019
One commenter, however, suggested a scientific explanation for why this was impossible.
This is an interesting science question. Based on the amount of energy a hurricane, and the amount of energy in a gallon of jet fuel, it would take all the jets in the world flying in circles about 2,700 years to counteract ONE DAY of hurricane energy.— Jacob Moschler (@scallop_shell) September 2, 2019
