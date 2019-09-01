Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals Secret of Happy Marriage She Shared With Jennifer Lopez

Ginsburg revealed the secret of a happy marriage to the public, adding that it passed to her by her mother-in-law on her wedding day. The jurist added she used the advice “in every workplace” as well.

Renowned American jurist and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said that she shared marriage advice she received long ago from her mother-in-law, with popular singer Jennifer Lopez and her celebrity fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

While attending the Library of Congress's National Book Festival, Ginsburg explained that she previously received a call from Lopez who said she wanted to introduce Rodriguez to her, and that when the visit took place, the singer sought her counsel on how to keep a marriage happy.

"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law – I was married in her home – she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage,” said Ginsburg. "It helps sometimes to be a little deaf."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez... She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage." pic.twitter.com/O8MbzCJuDs — The Hill (@thehill) 1 сентября 2019 г.

​According to The Hill, Ginsburg added that she also made use of this advice in "every workplace, including the good job I have now."