PewDiePie Roasts Belle Delphine, Twitch Streamer Girls: 'Take Your Bathwater & Go Away!'

While PewDiePie yelled at the advancing digital monster to “go back to Twitch”, a portion of his retort was also aimed squarely at a certain Instagram personality, one who is perhaps most famous recently for peddling her very own bath water.

YouTube celebrity and former “king” of the video hosting platform Felix Kjellberg, better known by his online alias PewDiePie, has delivered a fresh verbal broadside against certain female streamers and social media celebrities via his trademark videogaming commentary.

The famous vlogger delivered these remarks in his video playthrough of a recently released horror game called “The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.”

As the character controlled by Pewds finds himself facing a hideous, vaguely-female monstrosity, the vlogger delivered the following retort to the advancing and screaming creature: “This thing is ugly… go back to Twitch, please! No, I don’t wanna to donate to your patreon! Stop! Take your bath water and go away!”

The “bath water” bit appears to be a thinly-veiled barb aimed at British Instagram model Belle Delphine who made headlines earlier by selling this liquid to her “thirsty fans”, while the reference to female streamers was further cemented by the video’s title – “Twitch Girls be like…”

According to Dexerto, PewDiePie was “referencing the minority of female Twitch streamers who have caused controversy,” having clashed with some of them in the past.

The media outlet also notes that some female Twitch streamers previously sparked allegations of them receiving “preferential treatment” from the platform and being able to “avoid bans in a way their male counterparts cannot.”