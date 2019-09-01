'Game of Thrones' Stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Robbed by Monkeys on India Getaway

Clarke wrote about the incident on Instagram, confessing that she and Leslie "hardly put up a fight." She added that the trip had made her realise that everything people are looking for "can be found within."

"Game of Thrones" stars Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the epic fantasy drama, and Rose Leslie (aka Ygritte in the HBO series) were robbed by monkeys during their vacation in India.

Clarke commented on the incident on Instagram, saying they were "robbed blind by monkeys". The actress added, however, that they "hardly put up a fight." Scrolling through her post one can see an image of monkeys stealing fruit from a table in a hotel room.

She also said that the Indian trip allowed her to understand "that all you’re ever looking for can be found within." "Corny as hell but my god is it true."