Video: Wiz Khalifa Cancels Concert Due To MMA Training Injury

Khalifa explained his upcoming absence on social media and apologized to fans who had purchased tickets in hopes of seeing him onstage, adding that he would make it up to them in the future when he restores his health.
Wiz Khalifa Canceled #hotsummer Show Due To Ankle Injury. #wizkhalifa #wizkhalifafans pic.twitter.com/fjzpi78S0A— Queen_music08 (@QMusic08) August 31, 2019
According to the TMZ media outlet, Khalifa has been training to become an MMA fighter for several years and is taking the challenge seriously.
