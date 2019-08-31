Former UFC Champion Luke Rockhold Mounts a Bull in Montana - Video

A two-time world champion, Rockhold, 34, has had 21 MMA fights in his career, 16 of them brought him a victory. He used to compete at middleweight and now he performs in the light heavyweight division. However, his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 was not a success after he suffered a knockout from his Polish rival.

American mixed martial artist, former UFC champion Luke Rockhold mounted a bull during a rodeo in Montana, US.

On a video uploaded to Rockhold's Instagram account, he is seen holding the bull's neck before the gate opens and the animal runs free. Then the wrestler manages to mount the bull to the ground and even sit on top of it for seconds before the beast runs away.

Most of the viewers who commented on the video say they were very much impressed to see Rockhold mounting a bull. The current UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman approved of their colleague's performance at the rodeo, with Usman calling Rockhold 'crazy'. But there also were some disapproving comments from people who accused the wrestler of mistreating the animal.