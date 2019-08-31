'Here Girl': Viral Video of Trump Allegedly Calling Melania 'Like a Dog' Stirs Up Online Audience

A number of netizens appeared skeptical of the "dog signal" interpretation of Trump’s gesture, suggesting different explanations for the president’s actions.

The antics of US President Donald Trump have once again been thrust into the limelight on social media after a video featuring him making a peculiar gesture, allegedly in order to summon his wife Melania, went viral.

The video, tweeted by comedy writer James Felton, appears to be a fragment of the footage of Trump’s 7 August visit to Dayton, Ohio in the wake of a deadly shooting that took place there three days earlier. In the video, Trump exits the presidential car and taps his leg three times with his hand, with First Lady Melania Trump walking into the frame moments later.

"Donald Trump: ’Nobody respects women more than me,’” Felton wrote in the caption. “Also Donald Trump: ‘Here girl, come here girl” [pats leg] “come here wife, there’s a good girl.’”

In response, a number of social media users went on to bash the presidential couple online.

She didn’t even get a treat — Phil Brown (@arbourable) 28 августа 2019 г.

She’s well trained. “Marrying for money is a full time job.” Mick Jagger — Julia M. Young (@juliayoung21) 29 августа 2019 г.

Obedient gold digger! 🐶🤡 — Gabriel Garcia (@santoraton) 29 августа 2019 г.

It has degenerated from leaving her behind, in the rain, misspelling her name, to dog calls. Just desserts. 5 bucks says, she will leave him for a rich Black man eventually. — Melissa Mensah (@melissamensah) 30 августа 2019 г.

Some, however, appeared to doubt this interpretation of the president’s actions, suggesting that the president and his wife were merely communicating with each other via some sort of personal sign language.

My family were mill people... Working in clothing mills. They have sign language in the mills because it was too loud to hear someone speak. The president and his wife have probably came up with a sign language to speak with each other without speaking. That is no dog sign. — Patricia (@Patrici44107746) 28 августа 2019 г.

Looks like he’s communicating to staff behind him. But your interpretation fits your agenda better, so go with it. — theTradingTroll (@Jcmnow) 29 августа 2019 г.