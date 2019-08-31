New Deepfake Video Replaces Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Tobey Maguire has been brought back as Spider-Man in the most recent movie 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' thanks to deepfake technology. In fact, viewers can enjoy both live-action Spider-Man actors in this video - Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland - since Maguire's face is superimposed on Holland's for the entirety of the trailer.
Deepfake is a technique allowing users to splice one person's face onto another person's body based on artificial intelligence.
While the movie is set to become available digitally and on Blu-ray in October, the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer is available now on YouTube.
