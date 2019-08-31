New Deepfake Video Replaces Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

The legendary Spider-Man has seen several portrayals since he made his live-action TV series debut in the US in 1977. Spider-Man fans have always had their favourite wall-crawlers but who could ever imagine that one day it would be possible to combine two actors into one for the same role?

Tobey Maguire has been brought back as Spider-Man in the most recent movie 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' thanks to deepfake technology. In fact, viewers can enjoy both live-action Spider-Man actors in this video - Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland - since Maguire's face is superimposed on Holland's for the entirety of the trailer.

Deepfake is a technique allowing users to splice one person's face onto another person's body based on artificial intelligence.

While the movie is set to become available digitally and on Blu-ray in October, the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer is available now on YouTube.