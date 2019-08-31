‘Jack Was Compromised’: Twitter CEO Has Account Hacked, Filled With Hateful Tweets

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked Friday afternoon, resulting in posts that likely surprised his millions of followers. Some reports claim that the executive’s page was hacked by a group that refers to itself as the “Chuckle Squad.”

Several obscene tweets, threats and racial slurs were posted on Dorsey’s account beginning around 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

Screenshot/Jack Dorsey The Twitter account of CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked, and later filled with racist and vulgar tweets. The offensive messages lasted on the page for roughly 20 minutes before being taken down.

“Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HQ," one of the tweets read, while another told users to follow an account or “Twitter hq is blowing up.”

Screenshot/Jack Dorsey Account of Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, has his account hacked. The act was reportedly carried out by a group that calls itself the "Chuckle Squad."

Screenshot/Jack Dorsey Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has his personal Twitter account hacked.

Another tweet read, “Hitler is innocent go follow @taytaylov3e if you want every Jew gassed.” Other posts also included the N-word.

— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 30, 2019

​Many of the tweets were accompanied with the hashtag “ChucklingHella.”

The tweets were removed from Dorsey’s page within roughly 20 minutes of being posted.

— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) August 30, 2019

​The hackers also tweeted a link to a Discord server, which is used by video gamers to exchange messages, but Discord deleted the server invitation link quickly after it was posted.

— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 30, 2019

— Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) August 30, 2019

​​“Both the server and the server owner were permanently removed from Discord within minutes of this being reported to us,” a Discord representative confirmed to The Verge.

— Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) August 30, 2019

— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) August 30, 2019

— That 1 wiseass (@krono2031) August 30, 2019

​Twitter has also confirmed that it is “aware that @jack was compromised and [is] investigating what happened.” More than an hour later, Twitter filed a follow-up tweet, saying, “the account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised.”

— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

​Some reports claim that the tweets on Dorsey’s account came from Cloudhopper, a tool which allows tweets to be posted via text messages from a phone. According to a Twitter user, “The Tweets are coming from a source called Cloudhopper. Cloudhopper was the name of the company Twitter acquired a long time ago to help bolster their SMS service.”

​Chuckle Squad may have also hacked social media accounts belonging to several bloggers and YouTubers last week, including James Charles, Shane Dawson and comedian King Bach. Many of the victims claim that their accounts were hacked after a SIM card swap by telecommunications company AT&T. However, the details remain unclear.