‘Jack Was Compromised’: Twitter CEO Has Account Hacked, Filled With Hateful Tweets

Several obscene tweets, threats and racial slurs were posted on Dorsey’s account beginning around 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.
“Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HQ," one of the tweets read, while another told users to follow an account or “Twitter hq is blowing up.”
Another tweet read, “Hitler is innocent go follow @taytaylov3e if you want every Jew gassed.” Other posts also included the N-word.
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 30, 2019
Many of the tweets were accompanied with the hashtag “ChucklingHella.”
The tweets were removed from Dorsey’s page within roughly 20 minutes of being posted.
— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) August 30, 2019
The hackers also tweeted a link to a Discord server, which is used by video gamers to exchange messages, but Discord deleted the server invitation link quickly after it was posted.
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 30, 2019
— Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) August 30, 2019
“Both the server and the server owner were permanently removed from Discord within minutes of this being reported to us,” a Discord representative confirmed to The Verge.
— Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) August 30, 2019
— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) August 30, 2019
— That 1 wiseass (@krono2031) August 30, 2019
Twitter has also confirmed that it is “aware that @jack was compromised and [is] investigating what happened.” More than an hour later, Twitter filed a follow-up tweet, saying, “the account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised.”
— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
Some reports claim that the tweets on Dorsey’s account came from Cloudhopper, a tool which allows tweets to be posted via text messages from a phone. According to a Twitter user, “The Tweets are coming from a source called Cloudhopper. Cloudhopper was the name of the company Twitter acquired a long time ago to help bolster their SMS service.”
— Sam (@Hooray) August 30, 2019
Chuckle Squad may have also hacked social media accounts belonging to several bloggers and YouTubers last week, including James Charles, Shane Dawson and comedian King Bach. Many of the victims claim that their accounts were hacked after a SIM card swap by telecommunications company AT&T. However, the details remain unclear.
