Video: Evil Ritual, Business Wars, Accident? Mysterious 'Poultry Disaster' Hits Brooklyn

The New York Department of Sanitation on Friday morning responded to an odd poultry 'catastrophe' that mysteriously hit Wyckoff Street and Bond Street in Brooklyn, Buzzfeed News reported, citing shocked eyewitnesses. The asphalt was covered with raw chickens.

"When I first saw it, it was just like a white mound, much more cohesive than in the video [...] It was a large amount of chicken" the eyewitness who has caught the accident on tape told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

Does anyone know what the hell kind of chicken massacre happened in Boerum Hill? pic.twitter.com/Wfk73zm1jZ — Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) 30 August 2019

According to the eyewitness, cited by BuzzFeed, the chicken did not smell as bad as it looked, because it seemed "pretty fresh", suggesting that "it was clean chicken, probably headed to Popeye's or something [...] It looked like some weird piece of abstract art".

"I almost slipped when I was taking [the video] because I stepped on a piece of chicken fat. Nearly took a header", the eyewitness told BuzzFeed.

A spokesperson for the NY Department of Sanitation said that the response crew arrived quickly and noted that an investigation into the origins of the poultry disaster has been launched.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but the poultry catastrophe instantly went viral on social media and local netizens suggested a conspiracy behind the incident.

Somebody just got "sent a message" in the sandwich wars — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) 30 August 2019

It's called gentrification. — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) 30 August 2019

KFC sending a message to Popeyes. — Hprynne (@HPrynne) 30 August 2019