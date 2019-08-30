In the video, the man can be seen riding a motorbike with his family and animals on board without paying much attention to the world around him. But one passerby managed to record the incident and posted it on social media for the amusement of netizens.
The video was shared with the caption, “Reason for recession in the automobile industry identified”, in an indirect dig at reports of a slowdown in India’s economy and the recent slump in India's automotive sector.
Amused twitterati were left in stitches after coming across the bizarre video.
