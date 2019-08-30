While rumours of Dillon the Hacker’s death were previously regarded as a hoax by many social media users, PewDiePie appears to have confirmed the veracity of the reports with his online eulogy.

Famous vlogger and one-time King of YouTube Felix Kjellberg a.k.a. PewDiePie, who recently became the first individual YouTuber to reach 100 million subscribers, has paid tribute to Dillon Henderson, a social media personality known as "Dillon the Hacker" who was described as Pewds’ "arch-enemy" by the Daily Mirror.

According to the newspaper, rumors of Henderson’s death, which allegedly took place last month, started circulating earlier in August but many fans regarded them as a hoax, until PewDiePie appeared to confirm them.

"Such sad news to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and close ones. RIP Dillon", Kjellberg wrote, describing Henderson as a "talented young comedian" who once managed to successfully troll Pewds’ "entire audience".

Dillon the hacker was such a talented young comedian. He succesfully trolled my entire audience at one point. Such sad news to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and close ones.

RIP Dillon — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 29 августа 2019 г.

​Many social media users echoed PewDiePie’s sentiment, with the few who tried to crack jokes being quickly called out.

we will always remember the legendary pewdiepie vs dillon the hacker war. an interesting fella with such great potential — MC selma (@twtselma) 29 августа 2019 г.

@kins_lump @AAccountBro @CrimsonDna

I am so sorry. I know I shouldn't be making jokes like that. Please know that it was never my intention to disrespect Dillon in any way. I It won't happen again. — The Frickening (@chrisess_) 29 августа 2019 г.

Dude, read the room. — Ryan’s a Kryan Klondike (@AnUnoriginalGuy) 29 августа 2019 г.

He's trolling all 100 million of us in heaven... — Ibrahim (@XTOX1CXCHOPPER) 29 августа 2019 г.