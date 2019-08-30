Cadbury’s Multicoloured ‘Unity' Chocolate bar Triggers Avalanche of 'Racism'-Related Jokes

Cadbury, a multinational confectioner that has operated since the 19th century, has recently been widely criticised for its bizarre attempt to 'solve' racism with the help of a chocolate bar.

Cadbury confectionery company has been widely ridiculed for the launch of its new multicoloured “Unity bar” reportedly devoted to celebrating diversity in India.

The chocolate bar that was introduced on 15 August - India’s Independence Day – is divided equally between four flavours: dark, blended, milk and white.

“India’s first chocolate with dark, blended, milk, white united in one bar made to celebrate India and her people, because sweet things happen when we unite,” claimed Cadbury’s commercial, which presents the bar in different languages.

Netizens didn't hesitate to take digs at the company for presenting the serious issue of racism in a less than “sweet” way.

For example, New York Times columnist Tejal Rao sarcastically congratulated the confectionery magnate for “solving racism”, while The Atlantic’s editor Prashant Rao suggested that if the “four-in-in chocolate bar” was launched earlier, India’s religious issues over the past 72 years could have been solved.

congratulations to cadbury for solving racism https://t.co/ndPsolKTKI — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) August 29, 2019

If only, at some point in the past 72 years, someone had thought to launch a four-in-one chocolate bar, all of India's religious, cultural, caste and linguistic issues would have gone away https://t.co/qOTaPZW8Hj — Prashant Rao (@prashantrao) August 23, 2019

Wow thank you for solving racism with this brave candy bar — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) August 29, 2019

​Some netizens, however, pointed out that the bar still either did not cater to some minorities, or remained “racist” in its essence for putting milk chocolate at the top of the bar.

Where’s the orange chocolate to represent ginger people, bigots! — BrexitTory (@_BrexitTory) August 29, 2019

How dare the lighter chocolate be at the top — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) August 29, 2019

Why is the dark chocolate on the bottom? — Commando Fred (@AliasNestor1) August 29, 2019

why are they all segregated by color then https://t.co/qvFeIW0fQc — jonny sun (@jonnysun) August 29, 2019

One of the users decided to solve the “racial puzzle” by mixing all chocolate pieces in the bar to avoid segregation.

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/E0WKdX4HSn — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) August 29, 2019

​India is the second most populous country in the world, with a strong cast and religious division existing between Hindu, Muslim, Christian and representatives of other religions, accompanied by some violent conflicts in the past. Cadbury started importing chocolate to India in 1948, just a year after it received an independence from the British Empire as a colony and partitioned with Pakistan.