Video: NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Drives Super Small Car in New York

Shaquille O’Neal, retired basketball icon, was spotted in New York City quietly trying to leave an event he had been attending, but the four-time NBA champion only drew more attention to himself by his choice of vehicle.

Legendary Shaq, 7.1ft (2.16 m) tall, walked indifferently toward a Smart Car parked on the street and routinely opened it's tiny door.

Cuando creías haberlo visto todo, va la vida y te sorprende: Shaquille O'Neal metiéndose dentro de un SMART pic.twitter.com/S5eNKr26dV — More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1) August 29, 2019

A shocked voice in the background of the video clip that instantly went viral on social media can be heard saying: “No way. That’s your car? Dude, no way. Are you kidding me? [...] That’s the car he gets in New York City? That’s insane”.

The NBA legend was not distracted, replying to the astounded eyewitness that the car was indeed his, and adding: "gotta go".