Video: NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Drives Super Small Car in New York

Legendary Shaq, 7.1ft (2.16 m) tall, walked indifferently toward a Smart Car parked on the street and routinely opened it's tiny door.
Cuando creías haberlo visto todo, va la vida y te sorprende: Shaquille O'Neal metiéndose dentro de un SMART pic.twitter.com/S5eNKr26dV— More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1) August 29, 2019
A shocked voice in the background of the video clip that instantly went viral on social media can be heard saying: “No way. That’s your car? Dude, no way. Are you kidding me? [...] That’s the car he gets in New York City? That’s insane”.
The NBA legend was not distracted, replying to the astounded eyewitness that the car was indeed his, and adding: "gotta go".
