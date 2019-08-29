'Fresh Cut Petty': Netizens Suspect Serena Williams' Husband of 'Shading' Sharapova at US Open

The recent tennis clash between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the US Open took on a slightly different hue after observant social media users turned their attention to the conduct of Williams’ husband, American investor and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
As Ohanian supported his wife from the stands wearing an outfit which included a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan D.A.R.E. – apparently a reference to the US Drug Abuse Resistance Education programme – a number of social media users started speculating that this choice of apparel was in fact a thinly-veiled barb aimed at Sharapova’s two-year ban for doping offences.
the second drag of the serena-sharapova match happened off the court, with @alexisohanian in a d.a.r.e shirt. 😩 if you know, you know. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CbnVXUtdeF— get on the drums, ro (@oscar_pope) 27 августа 2019 г.
The full slogan reads, “D.A.R.E. to keep kids off drugs” lmao. pic.twitter.com/2gheLeVLE3— vanessa la mayonesa (@vpaolah) 27 августа 2019 г.
Alexis Ohanian showing up to the match between Serena & Maria Sharapova in a D.A.R.E t shirt is the type of solidarity in pettiness I need from my partner. pic.twitter.com/iH1oBW8djO— farxiyo (@hausofriya) 27 августа 2019 г.
A large number of netizens seemed to appreciate Ohanian’s "shade".
This is true love. Some Men buy flowers. Some men buy gifts. This man brought a bouquet of fresh cut petty.— BlackXtian (@BlackXtian) 27 августа 2019 г.
But some criticised Ohanian's actions, saying that he shouldn’t support his spouse in such a way.
He's not how real men support their wives. He's vile and loves the attention for himself - as does almost everyone in that player box.— Christian (@ItsMeCree_) 27 августа 2019 г.
