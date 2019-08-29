'Fresh Cut Petty': Netizens Suspect Serena Williams' Husband of 'Shading' Sharapova at US Open

While the social media audience largely seemed to approve of Ohanian’s apparent barb at Sharapova, others saw his move as inappropriate.

The recent tennis clash between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the US Open took on a slightly different hue after observant social media users turned their attention to the conduct of Williams’ husband, American investor and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

As Ohanian supported his wife from the stands wearing an outfit which included a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan D.A.R.E. – apparently a reference to the US Drug Abuse Resistance Education programme – a number of social media users started speculating that this choice of apparel was in fact a thinly-veiled barb aimed at Sharapova’s two-year ban for doping offences.

the second drag of the serena-sharapova match happened off the court, with @alexisohanian in a d.a.r.e shirt. 😩 if you know, you know. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CbnVXUtdeF — get on the drums, ro (@oscar_pope) 27 августа 2019 г.

The full slogan reads, “D.A.R.E. to keep kids off drugs” lmao. pic.twitter.com/2gheLeVLE3 — vanessa la mayonesa (@vpaolah) 27 августа 2019 г.

Alexis Ohanian showing up to the match between Serena & Maria Sharapova in a D.A.R.E t shirt is the type of solidarity in pettiness I need from my partner. pic.twitter.com/iH1oBW8djO — farxiyo (@hausofriya) 27 августа 2019 г.

A large number of netizens seemed to appreciate Ohanian’s "shade".

This is true love. Some Men buy flowers. Some men buy gifts. This man brought a bouquet of fresh cut petty.



And had the nerve to stand all the way up and applaud in it.



Alexis, sir: pic.twitter.com/0W6TuqFe9Y — BlackXtian (@BlackXtian) 27 августа 2019 г.

I stan @alexisohanian this is next level shade. Inconspicuous but well played sir. pic.twitter.com/QpM4hMFiwQ — Morrisa (@MissMorrisa) 27 августа 2019 г.

But some criticised Ohanian's actions, saying that he shouldn’t support his spouse in such a way.