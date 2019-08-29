Twitterati Cheer India’s Incredible Four Medal Win at WorldSkills Russia

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s first-ever gold medal at the 45th WorldSkills 2019 competition in Russia, along with one silver and three bronze medals, has left Twitter abuzz, with netizens cheering on the country’s best performance since it first participated in 2017.

Held in the sports-friendly Russian city of Kazan from 22 to 27 August, the WorldSkills competition is the world’s biggest competition dedicated to excellence in vocational work skills.

By securing 13th place out of 63 participating countries, the Indian contingent is winning millions of hearts for its amazing feat in the global competition.

The dream of a skilled nation is not far! Team India competed against 62 countries at WorldSkills Kazan 2019. Winning our first Gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze medals this team is an inspiration to the youth. #IndiaWinsAtRussia @MSDESkillIndia pic.twitter.com/VpdHt5AjYO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2019

The first ever woman candidate from India to win @WorldSkills 2019 in Kazan, Russia- Shweta Ratanpura! She's won a bronze medal in the graphic design category and made us proud. Congratulations! #IndiaWinsAtRussia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3oOL8C7mgO — Skill India (@MSDESkillIndia) August 28, 2019

The winners received medals at a glittering closing ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin attended the closing ceremony of the 45th WorldSkills competition of vocational skills https://t.co/wsVpiwv69T pic.twitter.com/KDPkmO6i0m — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 28, 2019

The gold medal was clinched by Aswatha Narayan Sanagavarapu in the water technology category. He competed against skilled workers from 11 countries. He was awarded “Best of Nation” out of all Indian competitors present there.

Pranav Nutalapati, 17, won silver medal in the web technology category. Sanjoy Pramanik and Shweta Ratanpura, both bagged bronze medals, in jewellery and graphic design technology, respectively.

The Indian contingent was the sixth largest at the ceremony; India's competitors also won 15 medallions in various categories, apart from the medals.

As Shweta Ratanpura became the first-ever Indian woman to bring laurels to India at WorldSkills Russia, twitterati heaped praise at her feat.

The first ever woman candidate from India to win @WorldSkills 2019 in Kazan, Russia- Shweta Ratanpura! She's won a bronze medal in the graphic design category and made us proud. Congratulations! #IndiaWinsAtRussia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/56w6OpXW6L pic.twitter.com/XVsinuDmXJ — Abhishek (@Abhishe64355801) August 28, 2019

India’s acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulated S. Aswatha Narayana for winning India’ s first-ever gold through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha state.

Congratulates S.Aswatha Narayana on winning India’s first ever Gold Medal at @WorldSkills Competition 2019 in Water Technology.#IndiaWinsAtRussia My SandArt at puri beach with message #GoldForSkill .#SkilledInOdisha pic.twitter.com/BS9ovk4OzR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 28, 2019

Hearty congratulations Aswatha Narayana for bringing India's first ever gold medal 🏅 @WorldSkills , wish you all the very best in life #Odisha #SkilledInOdisha #ProudOdia @WorldSkillsInd https://t.co/N2IFt4nSUZ — Nila Madhab Panda (@nilamadhabpanda) August 29, 2019

The talents in our innovation capital makes us incredibly proud.

Congratulations to Pranav Sriharsha Nutalapati, a 17-year-old, who won a silver medal at the WorldSkills competition held in Russia recently. https://t.co/Wo5jR1eqpx — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) August 29, 2019

