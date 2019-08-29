Twitter Abuzz as Indian Celebrities Join the ‘Fit India Movement’ Spirit

New Delhi (Sputnik): Various Indian celebrities on Thursday took to social media to showcase their physical fitness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Fit India Movement” on the occasion of the country’s National Sports Day 2019.

The movement aims to promote a fit and healthy lifestyle among citizens. Launching the event at the Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi, the prime minister appealed to the country to make fitness a “daily mantra”.

Today, on National Sports Day we pledge to strength Fit India Movement! https://t.co/0BmpLreJPP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 August 2019

Huge population of India is suffering from diabetes and hypertension. This is a big concern, but we have a ray of hope if we understand lifestyle diseases are caused by lifestyle disorder: Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the launch of Fit India Campaign. | #FitIndiaMovement. pic.twitter.com/Pqxw4rKykf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 29 August 2019

“When we embark on our journey of fitness, we begin to understand our body better. I have seen many people who have known and recognised the power of their body. This has also boosted their confidence, which has helped them building a better personality” Indian Express newspaper’s website quoted Modi as saying.

The netizens too joined in on the Fit India campaign and shared pictures and videos showcasing their healthy lifestyles. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also promoted the movement on Twitter with her fitness video clips.

In today's fast-paced life, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @PMOIndia‘s initiative, the ‘Fit India’ campaign. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today.@KirenRijiju @Media_SAI #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/a1xB682c08 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) 28 August 2019

As it was an occasion linked to fitness, Indian sports enthusiasts couldn’t help but make a splash in their own way. Many of them took to social media to promote the message of embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds.

As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL.#SportPlayingNation#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/XF78o2x5yk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 29 August 2019

Just @16Sreejesh things!



The wall of Indian Hockey breaking into a very casual headstand! #IndiaKaGame #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/3lVs2jmRkt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 28 August 2019

Fitness is very important to get the most out of your body and also to prolong your career in sports!

Fitness is eating the right things, resting well and putting in the hard work every day.

I am taking the pledge, are you? #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement 🇮🇳 #FitnessPledgeWithPM pic.twitter.com/3Lo2Sf18eg — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) 28 August 2019

National Sports Day 2019 was celebrated across India, marking the 114th birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He is considered to have been the greatest-ever hockey player to represent the country. Dhyan Chand had an exceptional international career, which involved leading the Indian hockey team to win three Olympic Gold Medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.