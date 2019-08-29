Register
29 August 2019
    In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 filer, Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup qualifying play off second leg soccer match between Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

    ‘When the Moon Hits Your Eye’: Former Arsenal Player Nicklas Bendtner Shares Topless Video of Girlfriend Dancing

    Viral
    The strange but bizarrely cute video was taken down shortly after being posted, but viewers saved it of course, because the internet never forgets.

    Nicklas Bendtner, a Danish football player who plays for Rosenborg BK and at one point played for Arsenal, posted a bizarre video of his girlfriend and himself that raises too many questions and offers too few answers.

    In the video, filmed by an also bare-chested Bendtner, Philine Roepstorff, 24, a model and the football player’s partner, is wearing only a mini skirt and is dancing (in a manner of speaking) to Dean Martin's 1953 hit song ‘That's Amore’.

    First, the adorable nymphet climbs atop a wheeled suitcase and rides it as if flying, and then makes several hops to the classic tune. Throughout the video, the couple is seen grinning, obviously enjoying themselves immensely.

    The video, which Bendtner posted to his Instagram account, was shortly taken down, but not before being picked up by the media.

    Sure, the whole thing was cute as heck and thank you for sharing but seriously, what in the world is going on?

