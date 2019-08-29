Video: Tennis Female Fan Under Twitter Fire After Filming Shirtless Feliciano Lopez During US Open 2019

Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez competed against American opponent Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in the first round of the prestigious 2019 US Open tournament. A spectacular victory by the Spanish sportsman, however, is not what made the headlines.

A woman sitting among fans behind Lopez, attempted to record on camera the moment in which the Spanish player changed his wet jersey during the tough match. The female fan did not notice that she was being filmed at this very moment.

Watch the blonde woman sitting behind tennis player Feliciano Lopez as he changes shirts in a break... 👀 Full story: https://t.co/1oy2KrkZH4 pic.twitter.com/iwgiAMVzKo — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 27, 2019

The amusing video instantly went viral on social media, with some netizens suggesting that the fan had no chance to date the Spanish tennis player, because he is in an official and inseparable relationship.

But a majority of twitter users claimed that the video could be branded as sexist if "that was a man looking at a female tennis player".

If that was a guy doing that to a girl he’d be called a creep etc etc — mwahaha (@2Biancachris) August 27, 2019

Real hilarious reverse the roles and thenman would be a hate crime — Sir Craig Diebert (@eldieberto) August 27, 2019

Happy Women’s Equality Day. — Serious.Sharon (@SeriousSharon) August 27, 2019

