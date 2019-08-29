A former lightweight and welterweight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Jay Dee "BJ" Penn, 40, was identified on footage recorded in his native Hawaii, outside the Lava Shack night club, TMZ reported earlier this week.

The American mixed martial arts fighter, commonly known under the nickname 'The Prodigy, can be seen on video scuffling on the street with a bulky shirtless man, who after a very primitive punch combination, quickly finishes the professional MMA athlete.

BJ Penn got knocked out in a street fight LMAOO pic.twitter.com/FQw8yC0TK5 — . (@w1_mma) August 28, 2019

According to TMZ, citing a Hawaii Police Department spokesperson, officers were called to the Lava Shack night club in regard to a disturbance, and that Penn was involved. Eyewitnesses reportedly offered scant information on the cause of the conflict.

The bar incident reportedly took place ahead of Penn's fight - slated for this year - against UFC athlete Nik Lentz. According to various media reports, the UFC board may consider the upcoming fight as the last in Penn's professional carrier because the incident implicating The Prodigy is reportedly not unique.

Penn last competed at UFC 237 in May, losing a unanimous decision to Clay Guida. He has lost seven straight fights and has not recorded a win since November 2010.