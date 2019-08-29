Video: Russian UFC Champion Nurmagomedov's 'Dress' Makes Instagram Followers Crazy

Top Russian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) participant Khabib Nurmagomedov, 30, appeared on his Instagram wearing an Arabic-style thawb, sometimes called a kandora or dishdasha.

In a video post, Nurmagomedov in a philosophical manner discusses with his coach the upcoming bout with American UFC athlete Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov compared himself to "a hungry eagle" who "will hunt and catch his prey" on 7 September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Russia (@ufcrussia) on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

Some fans, however, were not impressed. The fancy outfit displayed by the Russian sportsman immediately created a storm of comments from some followers, who apparently were disappointed with famous fighter's new image.

"What is that gown for?", "Why did he put on this robe?" were among the popular comments on his Instagram post. Nevertheless, most fans wished him luck in his upcoming defence of the UFC title.

Nurmagomedov is facing his first UFC bout since defeating Ireland's Conor McGregor in October 2018.