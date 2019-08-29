Video: North Carolina Police Officer Trolls Phone Scammer Who Threatened Her With Imminent "Arrest"

North Carolina’s Apex Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing Captain Ann Stephens trolling a man who claimed she was in "serious trouble" because her bank accounts had been exploited for “money laundering, drug trafficking and for Internal Revenue Service tax scams all over the USA”.

“You are speaking with Officer John Black from Social Security Administration. I have your file in front of me”, the phone caller says, beginning his scam in the video. “Now, just to make sure that I’m giving out all the confidential details to the right person, can you verify me your home address?”

“No, I’m not going to give you my address. If you have my file on me you should know what my address is”, the police captain responds.





The scammer then tries to push Stephens into providing the answers by claiming that their conversation is being “recorded". As the trolling continues, the police officer tells the scammer her current address: the police department headquarters.

The scammer, unaware that he is being duped, continues to ask Stephens for other details, including the last four digits of her Social Security number and how many bank accounts she has opened.

After repeatedly being denied answers, the scammer says “What I’m going to do is I’m going to provide all this information to my senior officer that you are trying to run from the situation, you aren’t trying to cooperate over the recorded call [...] In the next 45 minutes, you will be arrested, OK?”. The scammer then hands over the phone to his alleged 'supervisor' who introduces himself as "Officer Jason Brown".

That 'senior officer' also asks about the number of bank accounts and warns her that “if you don’t tell me how many bank accounts you have, we will go ahead and suspend all the bank accounts which are connected to your Social Security. So don’t blame us if you lose any money.”

Both scammers eventually hang up.

“I find it interesting that the first guy I talked to was John Black, and the second guy I talked to was Jason Brown,” Stephens says at the end of the video. The officer is also seen at numerous points in the video containing her laughter.

The Facebook post instantly went viral after being posted, garnering over 159,000 views.