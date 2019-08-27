Man Behind ‘Storm Area 51’ Craze Announces Officially Permitted Music Festival

Even though the plans to break into the top-secret US Air Force base, as the Facebook event-turned meme suggested, had to be cancelled amid the military pledge to protect it, the 20-year-old organiser is now inviting all alien hunters to party at the so-called Alienstock festival.

The organisers of the meme “Storm Area 51” event have shared an official permit to hold the music festival in the area near the classified US military base in Nevada, considered by conspiracy theorists the government’s hideaway for evidence of extraterrestrial life.

“We had to jump through some hoops to make this legitimate. Alienstock is happening- just got this bad boi [sic] approved!” they shared on the Facebook page that stormed headlines earlier this year after millions signed up to break into the so-called “Area 51” and search for aliens.

They also shared the document allowing them to set up the “temporary mass gathering” Alienstock from 19 to 21 September in the town of Rachel, Nevada.

As Matty Roberts, 20, who is behind this summer craze, told Metro they got approved “for our final frikken [sic] permit”.

“Really though it amazes me how smoothly this has gone, I think the majority of Lincoln County is just very excited to be part of something global like this, and pieces just keep falling into place”, the man revealed to the outlet.

According to him, “both massive and small” performers have lined up for the grand alien-themed party but he did not name names. He noted that the event itself will be free, however, guests will be charged for parking and camping.

“I’m so excited for this thing man, it’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done and it’s so cool!” the man said.

While the original “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” event has amassed 2 million users going and 1.5 million more interested, the Alienstock page has less impressive stats. So far only 943 people have liked it and about 1,000 signed up for to follow the news.

The mysterious area in Lincoln County, Nevada has been in the headlines since June when the abovementioned event went viral. After millions of people confirmed that they would “attend” a mass raid on the top-secret US base, which has been a magnet for UFO and conspiracy devotees for decades, the US military issued a statement saying that it "would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces”. For his part, Roberts has maintained that the Facebook group was intended as a joke, which later spiraled out of control.