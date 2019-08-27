Register
27 August 2019
    Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn

    'I Gotta Rub My Vagina on Them': Cardi B Reveals She Had to Give JLo Lap Dance, Couldn't 'Shine' on Pole in 'Hustlers'

    The Bronx-born rapper has been open about her past as a stripper - a job she took on at the age of 19, and even confessed that she used to drug men and steal their money to "survive". With her music career going strong, she's left exotic dancing behind - but later she got a role in a new stripper-revenge movie.

    Stripper-turned-rapper Cardi B sat down with her "Hustlers" co-stars and Entertainment Tonight at the movie's Los Angeles press day on Sunday, where she revealed that her recent cosmetic surgery, including breast augmentation and liposuction, had ruined her plans to "shine" on the pole.

    "You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something - when I did the movie, I just got my t**ties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb. So I was mad. I was like, 'Goddamn it!'" she told ET's Nischelle Turner.

    The movie, which was inspired by a true story published in the New York Magazine, "The Hustlers at Scores", is about a group of former strippers who cajole money out of Wall Street bankers' pockets. Along with Cardi, "Hustlers" stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and singer Lizzo, and hits cinemas on 13 September. 

    HUSTLERS MOVIE SEPTEMBER 13!GET TICKETS NOW !

    While Cardi was unable to live up to the reputation she'd developed while working as an exotic dancer, she was impressed by her castmates' moves, namely Lopez's. 

    "When I did the club scene, I didn't get to see you. I saw you on the trailer", she told Lopez during the presser, adding, "I was like, 'Oh sh*t! She really went off!' She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it's so easy to do. No it ain't. You can't do it at home".

    The Grammy-winning performer also dropped a bombshell about the upcoming motion picture, having shared with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that she had to give JLo a lap dance - an experience which made her really edgy.

    "I was really nervous, to be honest with you. I was like, 'Oh god, I gotta sit on JLo. This is crazy. Oh lord, I'm not ready for this. My heart's pumping fast'. Like, 'Oh my god, I gotta rub my vagina on them!' Because that's how you give a real lap dance if you're really trying to get extra dollars", she said as her co-stars burst into laughter.

    Cardi was forced to cancel several shows earlier this year after she began to experience certain complications following breast augmentation and liposuction. The Bronx native revealed that she had undergone surgery after delivering her daughter Kulture, who, as she put it, "f*cked me up".

