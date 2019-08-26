Register
22:06 GMT +326 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    ASAP Rocky

    ASAP Rocky Drops Trailer for ‘Babushka Boi’ With Russian Prison Tunes Puzzling Netizens

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / The Come Up Show / ASAP Rocky
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The US rapper, who has been in the news recently over his arrest in Sweden, is back home and ready to rock. His time in a Swedish jail does not seem to have been easy on him, however, as his clip has everything from prison references, Russian subtitles, and the rapper wearing a headscarf, to several guys singing old criminal tunes in Russian.

    Less than a month after he was released from a Swedish prison and flew back home, ASAP Rocky pepped up the audience for his new creation “Babushka Boi”, posting a teaser on his social media accounts, leading some to ask themselves what they had just watched.

    ​The video, with the caption “BABU$HKA BOI COMING SOON”, opens with a shot of several people standing behind bars and a question that reads “Why does this black boy wear a babushka?” – a term the US rapper uses to describe a traditional headscarf worn by Russian old ladies. It proceeds to show several cartoon characters suggesting what the reason might be as to why the rapper is wearing a scarf on his head with Russian subtitles. It also depicts a man with a scarf on his head tapping to a cover of an old Russian song, popular among criminals, that is also sung in Russian.

    The bizarre trailer apparently left some commenters lost.

    ​The US rapper made the Russian granny scarf, which he calls a babushka (Russian for a “grandmother”), his thing last year when he appeared wearing one at the LACMA’s 2018 Art+Film Gala, setting social media on fire.

    “I’m encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk gang, silk city”, he said at the time.

    A man of his word, he started to wear it at other public events and even presented a babushka-themed piece in January, prompting speculation that it might lead to new material. The musician had to put his work on hold in July after he and his staffers were jailed following a street brawl with two men in Stockholm. Both sides' stories of the event completely contradicted each other.

    The performer pleaded not guilty and stressed that he wanted “justice” and “his name cleared”. Rocky claimed that he and his comrades were stalked by “some drug addicts” and eventually provoked to engage in a street fight in order to defend themselves. The plaintiff, 19-year-old Afghan-born Mustafa Jafari, argued that it was he who had been attacked and severely beaten up.

    After several weeks in jail, he was allowed to leave and travel back home, while his case had turned into an international scandal, with President Donald Trump demanding that Sweden “give [US rapper] A$AP Rocky his freedom”. Nevertheless, a Swedish court later found him guilty of assault, convicting him to a suspended sentence.

    Related:

    ASAP Rocky Graces Kanye West’s Sunday Service Alongside Kendall Jenner After Return From Sweden
    ASAP Rocky ‘Very Disappointed’ About Swedish Court Verdict, Says 'Imma Keep Moving Forward'
    Trump Allies Bash ASAP Rocky for ‘Herd Mentality’ as Rapper Ghosts POTUS After Sweden Case Happy-End
    Tags:
    music, rap, Twitter, social media reactions, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse