Donald’s Puckering and Melania’s ‘G7 Spot’: Trumps’ Kiss-capade at G7 Photo-Op Sets Twitter Afire

Apart from making decisions on world affairs and talking international politics, the leaders of the group of seven also had time to socialise with their better halves during the summit in Biarritz. It seems like the French seaside put some of them in a more playful mood.

US President Donald Trump seemingly puckered up to smooch German Chancellor Angela Merkel despite the rocky relations between the two countries over a number of issues as the two posed for a family photo during the G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz. While commenters have previously pointed out awkward moments between the two during their previous meetings, this time the POTUS gave his counterpart a double kiss before a traditional dinner at Hotel du Palais. He even closed his eyes, the chancellor, however, kept her eyes open - some suggested she could not resist Don’s charms. The moment, caught on camera, has prompted a wave of joking comments online.

Angela Merkel was not the only one who was in a kissing mood around Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron’s spouse, Brigitte, took the initiative and gave a smooch to Trump.

​Others seemed more interested in Emmanuel Macron’s reaction to his wife kissing the US president.

French president Emmanuel Macron was all smile as wife Brigitte greeted Donald Trump with a kiss



​However, it was US first lady Melania Trump’s moment with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that prompted a proper Twitter storm. Some netizens believed that Donald Trump’s wife seemed too pleased kissing the Canadian politician to go unnoticed.

Wow!! This picture is worth a 1000 words!

