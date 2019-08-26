NASA Astronaut Anne McClain Dismisses Claims She Accessed Estranged Spouse’s Account from ISS

NASA astronaut Anne McClain refuted claims that she inappropriately accessed the bank account of her spouse while she was living on the International Space Station (ISS) after details of their divorce were made public in the New York Times this week.

McClain's spouse Summer Worden has claimed that McClain accessed her bank account from a NASA-affiliated computer network aboard the ISS. McClain acknowledged she accessed the account while she was on board the ISS but has denied any wrongdoing. Through a lawyer she has insisted she was tending to the couple’s still-intertwined finances, adding that there's "unequivocally no truth to these claims."

There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) August 24, 2019

NASA has also responded to the claims made against McClain, praising her career accomplishments while stating that they cannot comment on personal matters.

"Lt Col. Anne McClain has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA's top astronauts. She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station. Like with all NASA employees, NASA does not comment on personal or personnel matters," NASA officials said in a statement to Space.com.

An attorney representing McClain has stated that she accessed the account to provide financial support for Worden's 6-year-old son. The attorney stated that she had provided financial support for Worden's son before and had previously accessed the account with the same password without any direction from Worden to stop doing so.

McClain, who joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013, is a lieutenant colonel in the US Army and veteran of one long-duration spaceflight to the International Space Station. She spent 204 days in space during her space station mission. She launched to the orbiting lab on a Soyuz spacecraft in December 2018 as part of the Expedition 58/59 crew and returned to Earth in June of this year. She performed two spacewalks as part of that mission.