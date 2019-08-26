Ronaldo Hits Another Record Becoming… Top Searched-For Footballer on Pornhub

Along with being one of the most recognized football players and the most popular Instagram person in the world, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo became Pornhub’s most-searched-for footballer of 2019.

Ronaldo has won numerous prizes throughout his career, including five Ballons d'Or, playing with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team, yet getting the top spot on the pornography streaming site is the most unique one for sure.

His rival Lionel Messi was named in second place while Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi came third. Alexis Sanchez came fourth-place, and Kylian Mbappé completes the top five. Paulo Dybala, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Karima Benzema and David Beckham comprise the rest of the top ten. Interestingly enough, Pornhub searches for the ex-England skipper who quit his career in 2013 grew by a massive 3,440 percent after Beckham was pictured attending Prince Harry's Royal Wedding.