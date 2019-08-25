Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks Twitter by Getting Playful With Penguin

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has melted the hearts of her followers by sharing a video from an aquarium with the caption “A new day, a new friend”. In the clip, the 29-year-old politician, who is in her element in the political shark tank in Washington, is seen enjoying herself as she plays with a penguin. For 20 seconds, she runs back and forth in front of the tank, popping up and down, while her new friend chases after the congresswoman.
A new day, a new friend 🐧✨ pic.twitter.com/1PmPEHP5Yx— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 24 августа 2019 г.
The clip, which has been viewed over 4 million times, has received more than 250k likes and thousands of retweets. This also triggered a storm in the comments.
Animals love progressives. pic.twitter.com/fRnhthu1Xy— Sergio (@ResisterSiano) 24 августа 2019 г.
Batman references followed – however, AOC was given the role of a DC villain.
Wow look! It’s the Penguin and the Joker— Anthony Perri (@AnthonyPerri214) 24 августа 2019 г.
Others used it as an opportunity to tear into the Democrat and her agenda.
Has more intelligence then you 😂— TheRyan 🇺🇸 (@TheRyanNYC) 24 августа 2019 г.
I've studied nonverbal penguin communication. It's trying to tell you to use your socialism to get every American (both genders) a Dodge Ram with a 5 star safety rating to protect us from MS-13 immigrants that cum across the boarder. WOW!— Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) 24 августа 2019 г.
But not everyone seemed to cheer, as one commenter noted that the animal belongs to Mother Nature.
I absolutely love you, but this animal belongs in the wild not in captivity. Zoos and aquariums are very sad places.— Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) 24 августа 2019 г.
