Register
06:28 GMT +325 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Australian fitness enthusiast Lesley Maxwell, 63

    'I Feel Ageless': Fit Grandmother Reveals Why Boys Do Love Girls With Muscles

    © Photo: lesleymaxwell.fitness
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Lesley Maxwell, who is now 63 years old, is a great example that shows you can achieve whatever you want at any age. As a grandmother of three, Lesley not only takes care of her grandchildren, but of her own body as well.

    The sexy grandma from Melbourne, Australia, revealed that her perfect body is a result of her desire to look and feel younger.

    "I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," she told The Sun.

    Lesley's way of becoming a fitness influencer is quite unusual and even unique as she became a personal trainer at the age of 48 and only then did she fall in love with the wellness world. One year later, when she was 49 - Maxwell won her first fitness figure competition. However, she claims that her interest in healthy living and strength training has been lifelong.

    "I used to love being strong and winning bets with boys that I could lift more than them," she said. "My mom used to tell me 'Boys don't like girls with muscles' - but I know they did!"

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Six weeks out from comp. I’m still eating the same - but training a little harder. It’s amazing how our bodies change when WE change something. I’ve noticed as a PT, that many people think there bodies are set to look a certain way and there’s nothing they can do to make changes. “I’m too old” or “It’s hereditary” are some reasons I hear. That’s NOT the case...step up your training and eat nourishing clean food - then be prepared to see a difference. NO excuses!💓xoxo #noexcuses #youcan #justdo #fitover40 #fitover50 #ageless #strongissexy #compprep #bodysculptor #womenwholift #tonedbody #healthiswealth #healthylifestyle #onlinetrainer #personaltrainer #fit_over_50 #fit_over_40 #lifestyleinspo #fitnessblogger

    Публикация от Lesley Maxwell (@lesleymaxwell.fitness)

    As of today, Lesley has over 30 bodybuilding titles. The fit grandma claims that she has never felt more "ageless". It's not a surprise that Lesley is popular among younger man, who are attracted not only to her stunning body but also to her confident personality.

    "I'm always approached by younger men, I feel ageless so it works," she said. "All of my partners have been younger than me, including my ex-husband, whom I had a 13-year age gap with." "I'm much happier and confident in myself now than when I was younger, especially since I have made many friends through the gym and competing," Lesley continued.

    The grandmother of three continues to work hard in the gym and keeps a diet routine. She said that she wants to inspire women of all ages to improve their body and spirit with the help of a fitness-focused life.

    "All I'd say is — don't wait! I think every woman would like to bring their sexy back," Maxwell said.

    Related:

    Canine Pilates: A Golden Retriever Finds a Way to Stay Fit
    Fitness and Cuteness: Fluffy Golden Retriever Pup Helps Owner to Exercise
    Expensive Breast Implants 'Destroyed the Body' of Former Fitness Competitor - Report
    Tags:
    healthy lifestyle, lifestyle, fitness training, fitness club, Fitness
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Robot Skybot F-850 is being prepared for a space launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
    'Let's Go!': Robot Fedor Repeats Yuri Gagarin's Famous Phrase During Space Launch
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse