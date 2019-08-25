Lesley Maxwell, who is now 63 years old, is a great example that shows you can achieve whatever you want at any age. As a grandmother of three, Lesley not only takes care of her grandchildren, but of her own body as well.

The sexy grandma from Melbourne, Australia, revealed that her perfect body is a result of her desire to look and feel younger.

"I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," she told The Sun.

Lesley's way of becoming a fitness influencer is quite unusual and even unique as she became a personal trainer at the age of 48 and only then did she fall in love with the wellness world. One year later, when she was 49 - Maxwell won her first fitness figure competition. However, she claims that her interest in healthy living and strength training has been lifelong.

"I used to love being strong and winning bets with boys that I could lift more than them," she said. "My mom used to tell me 'Boys don't like girls with muscles' - but I know they did!"

As of today, Lesley has over 30 bodybuilding titles. The fit grandma claims that she has never felt more "ageless". It's not a surprise that Lesley is popular among younger man, who are attracted not only to her stunning body but also to her confident personality.

"I'm always approached by younger men, I feel ageless so it works," she said. "All of my partners have been younger than me, including my ex-husband, whom I had a 13-year age gap with." "I'm much happier and confident in myself now than when I was younger, especially since I have made many friends through the gym and competing," Lesley continued.

The grandmother of three continues to work hard in the gym and keeps a diet routine. She said that she wants to inspire women of all ages to improve their body and spirit with the help of a fitness-focused life.

"All I'd say is — don't wait! I think every woman would like to bring their sexy back," Maxwell said.